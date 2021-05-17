€11,000 raised to support Limerick business that burned down last week

More than €11,000 has been raised to support a Limerick business that burned down last week.

Slater Crash Repairs, based at Old Thomondgate, was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the fire that is believed to have also destroyed eight cars inside the premises.

The fundraiser, titled ‘Time to help Jamesy’, has smashed its goal and is still collecting money.

As of 10.30am, €11,060 has been raised with more than 100 people contributing.

James Ward, who set up the fundraiser, said he initially set a goal of €1,000 but he has been “blown away by the kindness and community spirit”.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the fire. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

He wrote on the GoFundMe page that most people will know James Slater and the work he has done for people and the people he has helped over the years.

Mr Ward said the Slaters “have owned the business for generations and have always helped anyone that is in need".

"They are known and respected throughout Limerick.”

Mr Ward added: “It just goes to show how high of a regard there is for the Slater family business”.

He said the family had briefly been in touch to express their gratitude.

Speaking last week, owner James Slater said he was devastated by the fire.

“I got a call about 5.30am, and they said the place was [on fire]. We are here 50 years easily, my dad Jimmy Slater ran it before me, now it’s just myself and my brother and we have two or three lads here.”