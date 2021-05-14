Garda probe  suspected arson attack that destroys family-run Limerick business

Slater Crash Repairs in Old Thomondgate was completely destroyed by fire on Friday morning
An overnight fire at Slater Crash Repairs, Thomondgate, Limerick, destroyed the building. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 17:27
David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack that destroyed a family-run auto repair business which has traded on the northside of Limerick city for at least half a century.

Slater Crash Repairs in Old Thomondgate was completely destroyed by fire on Friday morning.

It is believed up to eight cars inside the premises were also destroyed in the blaze.

Gardaí sealed off the premises and surrounding area and a spokesman said their investigation would be led by the results of a forensic examination.

Technical examination

A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí were alerted to a fire at a premises in Thomondgate, Co Limerick, this morning at approximately 5.30am. The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.” 

Gardaí, along with Limerick city firefighters, were initially alerted at 1.39am to a car fire at Brown’s Quay, located near the garage.

Onlookers at the scene of the fire that destroyed the building. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22
Onlookers at the scene of the fire that destroyed the building. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Firefighters returned to the area after receiving an alert at 5.21am of a fire at Slater’s commercial premises. Firefighters and gardaí returned to the scene again after receiving a further alert of a fire at the garage shortly after 9am.

At the scene on Friday morning, owner, James Slater, could only watch as smoke billowed out of the burnt shell that was his business.

Mr Slater said: “I’m devastated, I’m so upset, I don’t even know if I’m coming or going.” 

“I got a call about 5.30am, and they said the place was [on fire]. We are here 50 years easily, my dad Jimmy Slater ran it before me, now it’s just myself and my brother and we have two or three lads here.” 

'Very sad occasion'

John Costelloe, a Sinn Féin councillor in the area, said: “It’s a very sad occasion here in Old Thomondgate, people are very upset.” 

“I feel for James, he’s the most obliging man. He works so hard and his family are so well-liked here.” 

“His workmanship is first class, the whole of Limerick know James. It’s a really sad time for James, but being the man he is, he will bounce back again.” 

“Thankfully no one was hurt, and I know the gardaí will carry out a full investagation into why this happened.” 

Independent councillor Frankie Daly said the incident was “absolutely one of the saddest days for the community in Thomondgate, where James is a very loved and respected businessman”.

