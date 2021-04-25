Crews fighting 'significant forest fire' in West Cork

Bantry Fire Brigade is warning people to avoid an area of West Cork following a “significant forest fire”.

Fire crews from Bantry, Dunmanway and Clonakilty have been battling the fire at Shiplake, Dunmanway on Sunday.

The public is being advised that there is smoke on the roads and that the area should be avoided.

Crews from Dunmanway, clonakilty and Bantry assisted by @IrishAirCorps fighting a significant forest fire at Shiplake Dunmanway. Smoke on the roads, please avoid the area. @corkcountyfire @Corkcoco pic.twitter.com/tRMikiDKBB — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) April 25, 2021

Fires have occurred in a number of areas over the weekend, with a devastating blaze hitting Killarney National Park.

That blaze, which started on Friday night, is one of the worst in living memory.

The last fire of this scale was in 1984, when the national park had a much larger number of staff to tackle it.

A status orange high fire risk is currently in place until Monday.

The warning was issued arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk.