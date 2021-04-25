Crews fighting 'significant forest fire' in West Cork

The public is being advised that there is smoke on the roads and that the area should be avoided
Crews fighting 'significant forest fire' in West Cork

Still from a video showing the damage a forest fire in West Cork caused. Picture: Bantry Fire Brigade

Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 18:04

Bantry Fire Brigade is warning people to avoid an area of West Cork following a “significant forest fire”.

Fire crews from Bantry, Dunmanway and Clonakilty have been battling the fire at Shiplake, Dunmanway on Sunday.

The public is being advised that there is smoke on the roads and that the area should be avoided.

Fires have occurred in a number of areas over the weekend, with a devastating blaze hitting Killarney National Park.

That blaze, which started on Friday night, is one of the worst in living memory.

The last fire of this scale was in 1984, when the national park had a much larger number of staff to tackle it.

A status orange high fire risk is currently in place until Monday.

The warning was issued arising from weather patterns and expected level of risk. 

Read More

'A real tragedy': Young student killed in cliff fall near Cork beach named

More in this section

Basking shark washes up on Inchydoney beach in Cork Basking shark washes up on Inchydoney beach in Cork
Around one-third of Killarney National Park potentially destroyed by fire Around one-third of Killarney National Park potentially destroyed by fire
Kite surfer saves woman in dramatic West Cork sea rescue Kite surfer saves woman in dramatic West Cork sea rescue
Crews fighting 'significant forest fire' in West Cork

'A real tragedy': Young student killed in cliff fall near Cork beach named

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices