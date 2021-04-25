Man killed in cliff fall near Cork beach

A friend of the young man who tried to help him is now receiving treatment in hospital. 
Man killed in cliff fall near Cork beach

The rescue 115 helicopter was tasked but later stood down before it reached the scene. File picture.

Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 11:46
Ciarán Sunderland and Eoin English

A young man has died after he fell into a blowhole from cliffs near Garretstown beach in Co Cork.

The tragic incident occurred last night while a group of young people were camping on the beach close to the Old Head of Kinsale.

Local fire services, gardaí and the coast guard attended the scene after the alarm was raised at 11.30pm.

Rescue divers recovered the 22-year-old’s body from the water which was later removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post mortem is to take place.

A 23-year-old friend of the young man who went to his assistance was rescued by the divers. He is now recovering in hospital.

A coast guard helicopter, Rescue 115, tasked to respond, was stood down before it reached the scene.

Coast guard crew from the Seven Heads Coast Guard unit attended the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Coast Guard spokesperson Gerard O'Flynn said: "The report was that a man got into a difficulty. 

"A young man who appeared to have fallen into a blowhole. The depth was believed to be approximately to be 20 feet. 

"Valentia alerted rescue services and sometime after midnight the body of a man was recovered. 

"And another a colleague of his who was endeavouring to render assistance was also recovered from the scene and he was transported into the care of the HSE."

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia, Co Kerry.

Read More

Killarney National Park blaze burns through the night in worst fire for 40 years

More in this section

Killarney National Park blaze burns through the night in worst fire for 40 years Killarney National Park blaze burns through the night in worst fire for 40 years
Kite surfer saves woman in dramatic West Cork sea rescue Kite surfer saves woman in dramatic West Cork sea rescue
Waterford IT staff reject terms for proposed technological university merger Waterford IT staff reject terms for proposed technological university merger
#cork#coastguard
Man killed in cliff fall near Cork beach

Basking shark washes up on Inchydoney beach in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 24, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 16
  • 41
  • 43
  • 47
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices