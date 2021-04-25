Man killed in cliff fall near Cork beach

A young man has died after he fell into a blowhole from cliffs near Garretstown beach in Co Cork.

The tragic incident occurred last night while a group of young people were camping on the beach close to the Old Head of Kinsale.

Local fire services, gardaí and the coast guard attended the scene after the alarm was raised at 11.30pm.

Rescue divers recovered the 22-year-old’s body from the water which was later removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a post mortem is to take place.

A 23-year-old friend of the young man who went to his assistance was rescued by the divers. He is now recovering in hospital.

A coast guard helicopter, Rescue 115, tasked to respond, was stood down before it reached the scene.

Coast guard crew from the Seven Heads Coast Guard unit attended the incident.

Speaking about the incident, Coast Guard spokesperson Gerard O'Flynn said: "The report was that a man got into a difficulty.

"A young man who appeared to have fallen into a blowhole. The depth was believed to be approximately to be 20 feet.

"Valentia alerted rescue services and sometime after midnight the body of a man was recovered.

"And another a colleague of his who was endeavouring to render assistance was also recovered from the scene and he was transported into the care of the HSE."

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Valentia, Co Kerry.