Massive blaze tears through Killarney National Park

The army helicopter is being called in as the fire service, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and Kerry County Council desperately battle a huge fire in the Killarney National Park this afternoon.

The fire which broke out at 12 midnight has been fanned by a strong breeze. Concern is mounting among exhausted firefighters about the Park’s ancient oakwoods in an area near Eagle’s Nest.

“The breeze is complicating matters hugely,” a council spokesman said.

Mayor of Kerry, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen who is at Ladies View, overlooking the lakes of Killarney said the next few hours will be critical.

The fire is deep in the park and not since 1984 – a fire which it is suspected was arson - has there been such a contagion.

“This is absolutely shocking to see a fire so bad in the National Park. The destruction of wildlife and habitat already is huge. The next few hours will be critical to see if it can be contained,” he said.

The blaze was spotted on the area of the Eagle Nest and along the Long Range and has gone deep into the park. Several fire engines and water tankers are at the scene and water is being taken from the lake to fight the blaze.

It is expected the helicopter will scoop water from the upper lake and the long-range river.

The 'Long Range River' past Eagle's Nest Mountain between Killarney's Upper Lake and Muckross lake. File picture

Fire personnel and parks staff are having to battle the blaze on what is the warmest day of the year so far with blistering sunshine and high temperatures.

Overnight huge fires were contained north of Killarney, in the Currow area and north of Castleisland, with crews from Tralee, and Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick joining forces to protect homes and try to minimize damage to forestry. Water tankers were called in from Killarney to fight the huge blaze between Castleisland and Brosna on the Limerick border.

In a statement this afternoon the Department of Housing and Heritage paid tribute to the fire crews and the NPWS.

It asked members of the public to avoid the following areas of the Park until further notice:

- Gortderraree, Derrycunnihy, Gallavally,Cahernaduv, Gearhameen, Doogary, Eagles nest & The Five mile.

"If traveling on the N71 please exercise caution as the emergency services vehicles are on site which may lead to some traffic congestion in the five mile bridge area. There may be reduced visibility in the area due to smoke," it said.