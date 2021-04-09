Gardaí investigate after house and car attacked in Cork housing estate

The attacked vehicle removed from the scene after the criminal damage incident took place. Picture: Ciarán Sunderland

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 12:23
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are investigating after a group of men attacked a house and car in a Cork housing estate last night. 

The incident took place at around 10.15pm. Residents reported hearing the sound of breaking glass in Eagle Valley, Wilton. 

Two men wearing tracksuits and hooded raincoats were seen leaving the scene, one of them carrying a heavy implement.

They left the scene on foot. Broken glass was strewn over the road in front of the house after their attack. 

Two other men in a blue hatchback vehicle parked around the corner from the scene sped off after the men finished attacking the house and vehicle. 

Three garda vehicles arrived shortly after the incident took place and took off in pursuit of the group of men. 

Later, after 11pm, a tow truck arrived to move the damaged vehicle and a member of An Garda Síochána returned to the scene to speak to residents and take statements. 

The house was damaged, with all lower windows broken.

In a statement this morning, gardaí said the incident was under investigation and that no arrests have been made. 

"Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident in Eagle Valley, Wilton on April 8 at around 10.15pm in which a house and car were damaged.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing," said a garda spokesperson. 

