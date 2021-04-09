Garda dragged 100ft by car during drugs search in West Cork 

She sustained a number of injuries in the incident which took place in Baltimore
Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 09:19
Neil Michael and Greg Murphy

A garda is recovering in hospital after being dragged 100 feet by a car while she was involved in a drugs search in west Cork last night.

The garda, believed to be in her 30s, sustained a number of injuries in the incident which took place in Baltimore.

She was brought to Bantry General Hospital before being transferred and is now being treated in Cork University Hospital. 

She received serious leg injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

She was working with other members of the force at the time.

A man in his 20s was arrested and gardaí seized between €4,000 and €5,000 worth of cannabis and between €3,500 and €4,000 in cash.

Gardaí, in a follow-up search, seized the car in Skibbereen and arrested a second man in his 30s.

The men are being detained at Bandon Garda Station.

Residents disappointed as High Court quashes noise order on 'party central' landlord

