54,000 waiting for theory test as TD calls for remote scheme to be fast-tracked

A Cork TD has said that it is vital that remote driver theory testing is fast-tracked “to ease the backlog” on those awaiting a test.

Sean Sherlock, in a parliamentary question, asked about waiting lists for theory tests and had also asked if remote options were available.

In response to the question about theory test waiting lists, the RSA confirmed that more than 54,000 people are booked in to sit a test between March 6 and November 31.

Declan Naughton, the Director of Driver Testing and Licensing, highlighted to Mr Sherlock that the driver theory test “does not operate a waiting list in the conventional sense”.

In a letter to Mr Sherlock, he wrote that “it offers appointment slots which are then taken up by eligible customers.

“The driver theory test Service has 54,313 candidates currently booked with a confirmed appointment for a theory test between 6 March 2021 and 31 November 2021”.

Mr Naughton added: “The RSA will be working with the service to increase capacity in the coming months to make additional appointment slots available for those whose tests were cancelled during Covid19 Level 5 restrictions.”

Dublin North has the highest number of people booked to sit a theory test between March and November, with 7,468.

In Cork, there are 4,788 people booked to sit their theory test.

Mr Sherlock has urged the backlog to be cleared.

"It's vital that remote theory testing is fast tracked to ease the backlog and pressure on those who are awaiting theory tests,” he said.

Sean Sherlock. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“The longer we go without clearing this backlog, the harder it will be long term. The majority of these people are young and given public transport capacity limits cannot be left to twist in the wind.

“We now need urgent intervention through remote testing from the Minister and the RSA"

Last month, Mr Sherlock was told of a pilot scheme for a remote theory test option.

In response to a parliamentary question, the Department of Transport said: “The Driver Theory Test service has launched a pilot phase of a new initiative, which offers a remote testing service for specific categories of Theory Test (bus and truck, ADI and CPC).

“During the pilot phase, remote testing will be available on a limited basis and extra capacity will be added as it is rolled out to allow more customers to sit their bus, truck, CPC or ADI Theory Test online.

“Remote testing allows candidates to test from their home or another suitable environment once the minimum requirements for the service have been met.

“Following a review of the pilot phase, the RSA expect the initiative to be extended for car and motorcycles in the future.”