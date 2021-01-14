Cork TD calls for remote theory test pilot programme to be fast-tracked as thousands await tests

Seán Sherlock has warned that the theory test backlog cannot be allowed “to grow unabated”
Theory test centres have remained closed under level 5 restrictions as they are not deemed essential. File picture

Thu, 14 Jan, 2021 - 19:45
Steve Neville

A Cork TD is calling for a remote theory test programme to be fast-tracked to ease pressure on waiting lists.

The theory test is not an essential service under the current level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, meaning test centres have remained closed.

The current level of restrictions are set to be examined on January 31, but it is unlikely a major change will occur.

Citing figures from last summer, Mr Sherlock said more than 30,000 people are waiting for an appointment to sit their theory test.

“The majority of these people are young and given public transport capacity limits cannot be left to twist in the wind,” he said.

I am awaiting further figures on the current backlog but without urgent intervention through remote testing, we are facing significant challenges in clearing that backlog.” 

In a written question to the Minister for Transport, Mr Sherlock asked if there were plans in place to deal with the driver theory test backlog and if remote options or staggered examinations have been considered.

In reply, the department said: “The Driver Theory Test service has launched a pilot phase of a new initiative, which offers a remote testing service for specific categories of Theory Test (bus and truck, ADI and CPC).

“During the pilot phase, remote testing will be available on a limited basis and extra capacity will be added as it is rolled out to allow more customers to sit their bus, truck, CPC or ADI Theory Test online.

“Remote testing allows candidates to test from their home or another suitable environment once the minimum requirements for the service have been met.   

“Following a review of the pilot phase, the RSA expect the initiative to be extended for car and motorcycles in the future.” 

The Road Safety Authority has been contacted for comment.

