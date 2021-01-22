RSA urges non-essential workers to cancel driving tests

Non-essential workers have been urged to cancel their driving tests by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

It has said that under the current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions, only essential workers can attend a driving test appointment.

The RSA has said that any non-essential worker who cancels their test will not lose their fee and can use it to book a test at a later date.

The agency told the Irish Examiner that there are 15,000 people scheduled for a test in the next four to five weeks. They added that there are 47,000 people currently waiting for a driving test.

“Adhering to the Government’s public health guidance during this challenging time is vital,” said Sam Waide, Chief Executive of the RSA, in a statement.

“Therefore, if you have a test appointment and are not an essential worker please cancel your test appointment.

“You can do this by logging on to myroadsafety.ie. Don’t worry, you won’t lose your fee and you can use it at a later date to book a test appointment.

"As a non-essential worker, by cancelling your test appointment we can ensure that the service continues to operate as specified by Government and cater only for those who need it most during the current Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

“The slot can then be reassigned to someone involved in essential service and retail.”

Essential workers have been reminded that they can apply to book a driving test at myroadsafety.ie.

If there is no available slot they can opt to be placed on a waiting list by completing an application form on the RSA website.

A statement highlighted that for people who have already applied for a driving test and are on the driving test waiting list, they are being asked to “please wait for the RSA to contact you directly to make your booking.

“Driving test appointments are limited only to those who have been invited to book a driving test.” The RSA has also said that anyone who is travelling for a driving test, and is an essential worker, is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

“It may be useful to bring proof of your appointment if stopped by a member of An Garda Síochána on your way to or from your test,” the RSA added.