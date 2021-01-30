Courtmacsherry RNLI rescue windsurfer stranded 1km of West Cork coast

At around 4.10pm this afternoon, the Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out to assist a windsurfer who had got into difficulty one kilometre off-shore from Garrylucas strand.
Courtmacsherry RNLI rescue windsurfer stranded 1km of West Cork coast

The RNLI Lifeboat arriving back to Courtmacsherry Pontoon this evening. Picture: RNLI

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 20:02
Steven Heaney

An RNLI Lifeboat has rescued a windsurfer one kilometre one the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork.

At around 4.10pm this afternoon, the Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat was called out to assist a windsurfer who had got into difficulty one kilometre off-shore from Garrylucas strand.

The RNLI were on the water en route to the man with minutes of receiving the alert.

The crew said they navigated the rough conditions and successfully reached the man within 15 minutes. 

He was promptly helped out of the water and into the Lifeboat where he was assessed by the crew. 

After giving the man a warm protective blanket, the crew brought the man back to Courtmacsherry Pontoon, where he was then transferred to the Station House for further observation.

The man told the crew he was happy to be back on dry land, having spent 45 or so minutes adrift in the rough, cold seas.

The man’s mother collected the man from the RNLI station House, and both praised the RNLI for their efforts.

Commenting on the callout, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O Dwyer thanked all the crewmembers for the quick response to the Station’s second callout in 24 hours and carrying out the Rescue so quickly in difficult conditions. 

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew involved in today’s callout were Coxswain Sean O Farrell, Mechanic Tadgh McCarthy and crew Paul McCarthy, Denis Murphy and Jim O Donnell.     

The Lifeboat returned to its base in Courtmacsherry just after 5.30 pm and has refuelled and re stocked, in readiness of whenever the next call to action may occur.  

Read More

Man airlifted from boat following emergency rescue off West Cork coast

More in this section

Man airlifted from boat following emergency rescue off West Cork coast Man airlifted from boat following emergency rescue off West Cork coast
Gardaí fine man in Cork for presenting fake essential worker letter Gardaí fine man in Cork for presenting fake essential worker letter
Silhouetted wind turbine at a rural windfarm. Plans for 17 wind turbines either side of Cork-Waterford border 
rnlirescuelifeboatsplace: kinsaleplace: corkplace: courtmacsherry
Courtmacsherry RNLI rescue windsurfer stranded 1km of West Cork coast

‘Significant’ staff absences due to Covid-19 see services suspended at Nenagh hospital

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices