Man airlifted from boat following emergency rescue off West Cork coast

A man was airlifted from a boat after getting into difficulty near Ring Harbour in Clonakilty on Friday evening.

Shortly after 5pm, the Courtmacsherry All-Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat crew were notified of a boat requiring “immediate attention” past the North ring Pier on the Clonakilty estuary.

Coastguard rescue helicopter 115 was also notified and arrived on the scene moments later.

In a difficult situation on what the RNLI described as “dangerous coastline terrain”, the man on the boat was successfully airlifted from the vessel by Rescue 115.

He was then taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The Courtmacsherry team returned to base at around 6.30pm.

They said they have refueled and restocked, and are ready to respond to any other emergencies where their services may be required.

Commenting on the operation, RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O'Dwyer thanked all the Lifeboat crewmembers for their professionalism throughout the rescue.

Mr O'Dwyer said the crews had "put the interests of the injured party as a priority in these difficult Covid times."

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Crew involved in yesterday's callout were Coxswain Sean O Farrell, Mechanic Stuart Russell and crew Ken Cashman, Paul McCarthy, Dave Philips and Evin O Sullivan.

They were assisted by a Coastguard ground unit from Castlefreke, the Clonakilty Fire Brigade, and other local personnel.

The RNLI is reminding anyone planning any activities near the coast over the coming weeks, to remember to follow safety advice below, together the latest Government regulations.

Have a plan - check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water

Don’t allow your family to swim alone

Don’t use inflatables at all, at all on the sea.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE - Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float

In an emergency dial 999 or 112, and ask for the Coast Guard