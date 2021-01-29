Gardaí fine man in Cork for presenting fake essential worker letter

Gardaí have issued a fine to a man who presented a letter to them falsely claiming he was travelling on essential business.

The letter claimed the man was employed by a construction company and works within ‘Cork County & Kerry.’

Garda enquiries into the letter revealed that it was fake, and the man was issued with a €100 fine and returned to Waterford.

Gardaí have issued more than 2,400 fines for non-essential travel.

Gardaí have had the power to issue a fine of €100 to people who undertake non-essential journeys since January 11.

In a statement, John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security said, “People should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”