2,400 fines issued for non-essential travel with 16 to organisers and attendees of house parties

Gardaí have issued more than 2,400 fines for non-essential travel.

Since January 11, gardaí have had the power to issue a fine of €100 to people who undertake non-essential journeys.

Some 1,983 fines have been processed and around 450 that are currently being checked and processed.

Gardaí have also issued 16 fines to people for organising a party in their house or for attending such a gathering.

Gardaí can issue fines to people for organising a party in their house or for attending such a gathering. The fine for organising a house party is €500 and attending a house party is €150.

A statement revealed that 16 fines were issued yesterday to organisers and attendees at house parties in locations such as Limerick, Cork, Galway, and Kilkenny/Carlow.

Gardaí stated that as “attending a party is non-essential travel – even if it is in your neighbour’s house - Gardaí also have the option of issuing the €100 non-essential travel fine to anyone going to or from a party”.

There has also been 63 fines issued for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations. The vast majority – 50 – were in retail premises. Gardaí are calling on the public to plan their activities over the weekend to take account that people are only allowed to exercise within 5km of their home. They said in a statement that gardaí will continue to conduct checkpoints on access roads to airports and ports to check on whether people travelling to these locations – in private vehicles or on bus services – are undertaking an essential journey.

“The vast majority of people are continuing to play their part in tackling the spread of Covid-19,” said John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security.

“They are staying home, only making essential journeys, and exercising within 5km of their homes. We appreciate the sacrifices they are making and we ask them to keep it up.

"However, there are still some people putting themselves their loved ones, their friends, and their neighbours at risk of getting Covid-19 by not adhering to the regulations.

"People are dying from Covid-19. People are seriously ill. Our brave doctors, nurses, medical staff and other front-line workers are putting their lives on the line to protect others. They need our support and they deserve our respect. The best way of doing this is to stay home.

"People should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”