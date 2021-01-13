Cork city street closed to traffic following collapse of historical wall

The collapse, which happened on Industry Street in Ballyphehane, is believed to have occurred in the early hours of this morning.
Members of the Fire Brigade remain on the scene and are examining the wall to ensure there is no possibility of any further collapses. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/ Twitter

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 10:46
Steven Heaney

Fire crews in Cork are currently dealing with a collapsed wall on the southside of the city.

Cork City Fire Brigade have closed off Industry street to traffic, and rubble from the structure has been cordoned off.

Members of the Fire Brigade remain on the scene and are examining the wall to ensure there is no possibility of any further collapses.

The 300-year-old wall is part of the remains of Cat Barracks, formerly part of the nearby Elizabeth Fort.

Industry street is now closed to Traffic. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/ Twitter
Industry street is now closed to Traffic. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade/ Twitter

Large shrubs and roots growing through and around the structure have led to it becoming unstable in recent years.

Other similar walls built in the 16th and 17th centuries are scattered throughout Cork city centre.

Cork City Council plans to conduct an assessment on the wall and other nearby structures later today.

