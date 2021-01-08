Gardaí break up 100-strong birthday party in Blarney

A birthday in Cork had to be broken up by gardaí on Thursday night at the height of the Covid-19 spread, with more than 100 mostly maskless and close contact people in attendance ordered to disperse.

Gardaí confirmed that they arrived to a venue in Blarney around 11pm, which they described as a shed, where a “large gathering in excess of 100 people was taking place”.

They put a stop to the event and the gathered crowd was dispersed without any public order incidents, gardaí said.

It came on the night that a further 6,521 cases of Covid-19 were reported to public health officials, with 10 deaths also confirmed.

Positivity rates climbing since November are “exceptionally high” for the last week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said just hours before the Blarney incident occurred, and with the health service at a precipice of disaster as it threatens to become overwhelmed.

Despite repeated pleas from public health officials, frontline staff, and Government ministers, there continues to be brazen flaunting of guidelines by cohorts of people blatantly ignoring or disregarding any requests.

A number of shebeens throughout the country have been busted in recent weeks, with court appearances expected to follow.

Meanwhile, Galway County Council announced a day earlier that some public amenities such as the famous Blackrock diving Tower in Salthill in Galway would have to be closed off, because crowding was becoming a hazard.

In relation to the Blarney incident, it is believed that those in attendance may have been celebrating an 18th birthday.

The venue is believed to be a shed that normally contains machinery.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is underway, gardaí said.

“An investigation under The Health Act 1947 has commenced in respect of the organisation and attendance by persons at this event and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings and social distancing are public health guidelines and should be followed by all individuals.

“The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with public health guidelines and regulations, in order to continue to save lives,” gardaí said.