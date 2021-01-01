Gardaí raid Shebeen with 'all the trappings of a traditional pub' on New Year's Eve

The shed had nearly 15 guests socialising in it when Gardaí searched the suspected premises
Gardaí raid Shebeen with 'all the trappings of a traditional pub' on New Year's Eve

Scenes from the discoverd Shebeen in Kildare.

Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 12:45
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí uncovered a Shebeen with "all the trappings of a traditional pub" on New Year's Eve after the search of a shed at the back of a house near Kildare town. 

At around 8.30pm, a search of the suspected premises under warrant discovered nearly 15 people socialising in the shebeen at the rear of the house. 

During the search, Gardaí seized all alcohol on the premises as well as assorted pub equipment like drink optics and spirit dispensers. 

Pictures released by An Garda Síochána show the Shebeen is kitted out with leather sofas, a stove, a snooker table, slots machine, and a Guiness tap. 

The walls are draped with flags from several counties and a Guinness Six Nations banner has pride of place. 

Gardaí made the discovery of the Shebeen on New Year's Eve. Picture: Gardaí
Gardaí made the discovery of the Shebeen on New Year's Eve. Picture: Gardaí

The details of those in attendance at the Shebeen were also taken. 

A full investigation file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction. 

Investigations are continuing. 

Read More

Gardaí raid Shebeen complete with pool table, smoking area and flat screen TV

More in this section

Gardaí investigate after FAI medals taken in burglary Gardaí investigate after FAI medals taken in burglary
High Court rules Ryanair must pay costs of failed challenge against Covid-19 travel measures High Court rules Ryanair must pay costs of failed challenge against Covid-19 travel measures
Two men charged after machetes and pick axe seized from car Two men charged after machetes and pick axe seized from car
covid-19shebeen
Gardaí raid Shebeen with 'all the trappings of a traditional pub' on New Year's Eve

Elderly man and woman treated for shock after aggravated burglary on New Year's Eve

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

  • 8
  • 13
  • 21
  • 23
  • 40
  • 44
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices