Gardaí raid Shebeen with 'all the trappings of a traditional pub' on New Year's Eve

Gardaí uncovered a Shebeen with "all the trappings of a traditional pub" on New Year's Eve after the search of a shed at the back of a house near Kildare town.

At around 8.30pm, a search of the suspected premises under warrant discovered nearly 15 people socialising in the shebeen at the rear of the house.

During the search, Gardaí seized all alcohol on the premises as well as assorted pub equipment like drink optics and spirit dispensers.

Pictures released by An Garda Síochána show the Shebeen is kitted out with leather sofas, a stove, a snooker table, slots machine, and a Guiness tap.

The walls are draped with flags from several counties and a Guinness Six Nations banner has pride of place.

Gardaí made the discovery of the Shebeen on New Year's Eve. Picture: Gardaí

The details of those in attendance at the Shebeen were also taken.

A full investigation file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

Investigations are continuing.