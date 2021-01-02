Limerick gardaí raid suspected Shebeen 

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating what they have described as "a suspected Shebeen" operating in Rathkeale.

At around 4pm yesterday afternoon, gardaí were alerted to activity at the rear of a former licensed premises.

While conducting inquiries, officers say they saw a number of people fleeing the area on foot through a private dwelling.

Officers then entered the premises and discovered a number of people socializing and playing cards. Large amounts of alcohol were also found inside. Two open fires were also lit in the premises, which is not licensed to trade alcohol.

Gardaí say they took details of everyone present, and have started investigations into the use of the unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption and breach of Covid-19 Public Health Regulations.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction. Picture: Garda Info/Twitter

They say a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction, and that their investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest, Limerick, are appealing to anyone who may have information on the operation of this premises to contact them on 069 20048 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Operation Navigation

In November, gardaí said that the demand for places to gather and socialise would increase during the Christmas and New Year period due to the closure of "wet pubs".

A number of Shebeens operating around the country have been searched by gardaí in recent months.

Gardaí say that Operation Navigation, which targets breaches of the licensing trade, would intensify to combat these illegal operations.