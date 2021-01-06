Hillwalkers flouting 5km limits in Kerry, say mountain rescue workers

Rescue services are appealing to hill walkers and others to obey the travel restrictions in Kerry.

The 5km restriction on travel is being widely flouted in Co Kerry as hundreds of hillwalkers travel to well-known and much-loved beauty spots. Local mountaineering groups and rescue bodies say there are hundreds arriving daily to climb Mangerton in Killarney and Mount Brandon in west Kerry, violating the restrictions and putting locals and rescuers at risk.

Since the end of December, outdoor gatherings are on hold and the public health guidelines are that no one travels farther than 5km from home unless for essential purposes such as work and health reasons.

Several hillwalking clubs have posted that advice and suspended their group activities.

However, this advice is being widely ignored by individuals and small groups who are arriving together by car to popular climbing spots throughout the MacGillycuddy's Reeks.

Some nine climbers from four parties were rescued in dangerous conditions from Carrauntoohil, Ireland’s highest mountain, on Tuesday.

None of those involved were from within 5km of the foot of the mountain, and social media reports suggest at least some of the parties were Cork-based, a distance of almost 120kms.

Some 60 cars packed the narrow roadsides at the foot of Mangerton mountain on Saturday and again on Sunday, with walkers drawn from all over Kerry to the remote, sparsely populated spot.

Up to 20 cars, most from well beyond the 5km limit, were parked there on Monday.

The volunteer rescue services have scaled down their numbers on call-outs to try to comply with social distancing and so as not to put their members or those they assist at risk of Covid-19.

And given that we're in Level 5 restrictions in the third wave of a pandemic, climbers might consider this message from the volunteers at the Kerry Mountain Rescue team. pic.twitter.com/aLmj0nqmXZ — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) January 5, 2021

However, six members of Kerry Mountain Rescue were involved in the five-hour rescue on Tuesday, which lasted until evening time, as members endured dark and icy conditions. Temperatures at the top of Carrauntoohil were -7C.

The volunteer organisation appealed to people to stay off the higher mountains and to observe the 5km rule.

“Kerry Mountain Rescue [is] asking all hill-goers to be considerate of the resources of the emergency services at this time by avoiding high mountain terrain such as the McGillycuddy’s Reeks, sticking to lowland paths and walkways while strictly observing social distancing principles and the 5km travel restrictions recently re-imposed by the Government,” it said.