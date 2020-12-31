Rathkeale gardaí have 'sufficient' resources to deal with potential New Year's celebrations

Gardaí said they have “sufficient” resources in Rathkeale, Co Limerick, as a local policing plan “remains in place” to respond to any potential large New Year’s celebrations in the town.

It comes after gardaí confirmed last Monday that they were “preparing files for the Director of Public Prosecutions following incidents encountered by gardaí in Rathkeale across the Christmas period involving gatherings by large groups at private establishments and on public thoroughfares in the town”.

Gardaí are presently monitoring the situation after videos emerged online in recent days of alleged house parties in the town, where large groups flouted mask-wearing and social distancing rules.

In response to queries about the town’s annual Christmas/New Year policing plan, a garda spokesman said: “a local garda Operation commenced on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and remains in place in the Rathkeale area”.

In light of the spread of Covid-19 in Limerick — where 203 new cases of the virus were announced today, and 965 cases over the last 14 days— some in Rathkeale expressed concern around the arrival of around 1,000 members of the Travelling Community from Britain where a more transmissible form of the virus surfaced last week.

Other community leaders said the town has been unfairly singled out and there are fears of the spread of the virus in communities across the country and not just in Rathkeale.

According to the latest data, there were 183 confirmed cases in the Adare-Rathkeale local electoral area (LEA), however, this includes a population of over 27,000 including from districts outside of Rathkeale.

Derek Downes, Chairman of Team Rathkeale and Niall Collins TD, Minister of State with, raising concerns with the activities in Rathkeale County Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

The Adare-Rathkeale LEA is presently 415% above the national average rate per 100k population.

Local sources said they were aware of marquees being hired to hold new year’s eve parties in the town.

In response, a garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána have received no such reports on marquees being erected in the Rathkeale or wider area at this time”.

Pavee Point co-director Martin Collins has called for a ban on marquees during the pandemic to discourage large gatherings.

Mr Collins said he was aware of members of the Travelling Community renting marquees, during the pandemic, in other areas, to hold birthday parties and anniversaries.

“It’s just not on, it’s unacceptable,” said Mr Collins who also criticised those who had travelled to stay in Rathkeale in recent weeks and days.

“Pop up proposal parties” among the Traveller community have also taken place in the town in recent weeks, said informed local sources.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins declared he was inundated with calls from worried constituents about the potential for the virus to spread given the influx of visitors from international shores.

He has called for increased garda resources to maintain policing levels in line with the population increase.

In response to queries about garda resources in the town, a garda spokesman said that “sufficient garda resources are currently in place for the area”.

“Any breaches of Covid-19 restrictions will be investigated by gardaí and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each case.” “The Government has announced that the country has moved to Level 5 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19. At Level 5, the public health risk means that the Government has asked citizens to stay at home,” they said.

Gardaí from today, across the country, are “carrying out intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints within local areas to engage, explain and encourage persons to support public health guidelines” the spokesman said.

“An Garda Síochána will continue to engage in high-visibility patrolling in key public areas such as parks and recreational areas. This will see gardaí continue to work with individuals, communities and businesses in supporting each other during the move to Level 5 of Plan for Living with Covid-19,” they added.