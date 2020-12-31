Baltimore lifeboat coxswain retires after 45 years

A man who “left a legacy of lives saved from the sea” has retired after 45 years with Baltimore RNLI.

Coxswain Kieran Cotter marked the end of an era this week after he passed his boat, the Alan Massey, and her crew to Aidan Bushe, who will now take over the role as station Coxswain.

Mr Cotter has a long list of awards and recognitions for his service to the Baltimore Lifeboat since he joined the crew on January 1, 1975, aged just 17.

Four years into his service, Mr Cotter was involved in the dramatic rescue of the 1979 Fastnet Race. The Baltimore Lifeboat was the first lifeboat launched and spent the longest time at sea during the tragedy, which saw 25 boats sink, disabled, or abandoned, 75 boats overturn and 19 people drown after the race was struck by an Atlantic storm.

It was the biggest search and rescue mission ever in peacetime Europe and covered an area of 32,000 sq km.

Mr Cotter was also involved in the rescue of former taoiseach Charles J Haughey after the sinking of his yacht at Mizen Head in 1985.

In 1991, Mr Cotter and his crew were given the name “The Mad Men in the small boat,” following the 26-hour rescue of the Japonica and her 15 crew. For this, and the rescue of the yacht Atlantis Adventure and her five crew, Mr Cotter was awarded the Bronze Medal for Gallantry and the Maud Smith award for the bravest act of life-saving.

Best of Luck to Kieran Cotter retiring from @rnlibaltimore - Thanks for joining us on @C103Cork over the years, many times at the last minute following an incident at sea

Here is Kieran handing over the lifeboat keys to new Coxswain Aidan Bushe



– photo RNLI/Micheal Cottrell pic.twitter.com/Eu8MqVBVLa — JP McNamara (@JP_Cork) December 31, 2020

Owen Medland, RNLI’s lifesaving lead Ireland, paid testimony to Mr Cotter and his many years of service.

“It is true to say that the RNLI is built upon its people and in Kieran, the team in Baltimore have had firm foundations. Kieran has a remarkable record of lifesaving service and community commitment,” said Mr Medland.

“Kieran has left a legacy of lives saved from the sea and witnessed the evolution of the RNLI’s service provision in the area over five decades for which he should be justifiably proud – thank you, Kieran Cotter,” he added.