Vaccine Q&A: How long will it take, and when will I get mine?

WHAT VACCINES IS IRELAND GETTING?

There are sixteen vaccines in development globally. Ireland has signed agreements for five through the EU.

The Pfizer/BioNTech is already being given here because they were the first to get approval from the European Medicines Agency. This EMA is expected to approve the Moderna vaccine on January 6th, and after that the Oxford Astra/Zeneca vaccine.

The EMA does safety-checks and also the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) in Ireland.

DO THESE VACCINES ALL WORK IN THE SAME WAY?

These have a similar effect in that they prevent people from getting Covid-19 but it is not yet known if they prevent against transmission of the virus. This is because the virus is too new, only reported this week last year in China, and the vaccines are also new.

Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are known as mRNA vaccines, and require two doses given three weeks apart. They must be stored in ultra-low temperatures.

The bulk of Ireland’s vaccine order is for the Oxford Astra/Zenca vaccine which can be given in one dose and stored in a normal fridge.

WHO GETS THE VACCINES?

Four hospitals including CUH are each giving 500 doses this week.

Health authorities started in hospitals so they could watch for any unexpected adverse reactions as this is a new vaccine.

Nursing home vaccinations start Monday. Then other older people, key workers (it is not yet fully clear who), education staff, people aged 55 – 64, other public-contact workers, anyone aged 18 – 54 not in the previous categories, and finally those U16.

Pregnant women were advised to discuss vaccination with their health provider.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it would be a good idea to announce daily rates in the same way Covid-19 cases are currently announced.

HOW DO I GET MY VACCINE?

Advertising and public information will announce when you can book a vaccine online or through a telephone centre.

HOW LONG WILL THIS TAKE?

HSE head Paul Reid said he expects nursing homes to be done by the end of February. And once enough doses are here, mass vaccination will speed up.

He did not want to put a date on this yet, saying it depends on the supply. There are about 40,000 doses of the first vaccine here.

Dublin City University Professor Anthony Staines said: “We thought late October would be entirely achievable, although not the most optimistic date. It is much more important that the roll-out is done right than fast.” He called on the government to be as transparent as possible about supply lines and dates.

HOW MANY VACCINATIONS CAN BE DONE IN A DAY?

We don’t know yet. There are serious concerns about whether the HSE has enough staff to vaccinate everyone quickly.

Economist David McWillliams posted on Twitter: “To inoculate the nation, approx 5 million of us, needing two jabs per person. Means that for the country to be vaccinated in a year, we need to be doing about 200,000 a week or around 30,000 a day, seven days a week from today. What’s chance of that?” The UK cancelled a second round of shots on Thursday for thousands of healthcare workers. Pfizer immediately put out a statement saying they have no evidence the first dose is effective without a second one 21 days later.