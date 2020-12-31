1,620 new Covid-19 cases reported and 12 further deaths

A further 1,620 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening by the Department of Health along with 12 additional deaths.

The number of cases since the outbreak began has now reached 91,779 confirmed cases as well as 2,237 total deaths.

Hospitalisations have continued to rise across the country, with 58 additional hospitalisations recorded in the last 24 hours.

In total, 490 patients are currently in hospital with the virus - 42 of whom are in intensive care units.

The national 14-day incidence rate of the virus is now 296.7 per 100,000 population.

In the North, another 11 people have died with Covid-19, the Department of Health said.

Another 1,929 individuals have also tested positive.

Hospital bed occupancy is running at 467, with 34 in an intensive care unit and 27 on a ventilator.

Overall bed occupancy, including non-Covid patients, is at 100%, with only six unoccupied.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Education Norma Foley has said that it was the Government’s “firm intention” that schools would reopen on January 11.

There had been only 94 cases of Covid out of the 1.1m strong school community, she told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Three-quarters of schools had not had to engage with public health services, she added.

When asked if Nphet had recommended that schools reopen, Ms Foley said that they had not.