Four arrested for DUI in North Cork in 24 hours 

One driver was arrested twice on suspicion of drink driving in the space of six hours in Mallow town.
Four arrested for DUI in North Cork in 24 hours 

Gardaí arrested five people on suspicion of driving under the influence in one area of north Cork in the space of 24 hours. Posed image of Garda Paul Burke breathalysing actor Barry Donohue. Photo: Colin Keegan

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 16:43
Eoin English

Gardaí have issued a road safety warning after they arrested four people - one of them twice - on suspicion of driving under the influence in one area of north Cork in the space of 24-hours.

Gardaí from the Mallow District and the Mallow Roads Policing Unit carried out a number of checkpoints and patrols across Thursday and Friday as part of the North Cork Divisional Policing Plan for Christmas.

The arrests were made as a result of mandatory intoxication testing (MIT) checkpoints, patrols, and in one incident, a call from a member of the public.

Four arrests were made for suspected drink driving and one arrest was for suspected drug driving.

One driver was arrested twice on suspicion of drink driving in the space of six hours in Mallow town.

Files will be prepared for the local district officer in relation to the incidents.

Inspector Joe O’Connor, head of the roads policing unit in North Cork, warned motorists not to get behind the wheel if they are under the influence of drink or drugs.

He said the garda road safety campaign, which runs until January 5, will focus primarily on detecting those who drive having consumed alcohol or drugs.

“Gardaí will continue to enforce all road traffic legislation and try to reduce the risk of collisions on the roads. We will focus on driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone whilst driving,” he said.

Read More

Man, 70s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork

More in this section

Covid19 Aviva3 School outbreaks cause spike in demand for Covid tests in Kerry
Opening and closing of gastro-pubs 'just no good', says Cork publican Opening and closing of gastro-pubs 'just no good', says Cork publican
Heartbroken Cork family urge schools to join Christmas jumper fundraiser Heartbroken Cork family urge schools to join Christmas jumper fundraiser
drink drivingdrug drivingmotoringplace: mallow
Four arrested for DUI in North Cork in 24 hours 

Popular otter in Cork seaside town dies

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

  • 15
  • 19
  • 24
  • 32
  • 38
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices