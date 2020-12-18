Four arrested for DUI in North Cork in 24 hours 

Gardaí have issued a road safety warning after they arrested four people - one of them twice - on suspicion of driving under the influence in one area of north Cork in the space of 24-hours.

Gardaí from the Mallow District and the Mallow Roads Policing Unit carried out a number of checkpoints and patrols across Thursday and Friday as part of the North Cork Divisional Policing Plan for Christmas.

The arrests were made as a result of mandatory intoxication testing (MIT) checkpoints, patrols, and in one incident, a call from a member of the public.

Four arrests were made for suspected drink driving and one arrest was for suspected drug driving.

One driver was arrested twice on suspicion of drink driving in the space of six hours in Mallow town.

Files will be prepared for the local district officer in relation to the incidents.

Inspector Joe O’Connor, head of the roads policing unit in North Cork, warned motorists not to get behind the wheel if they are under the influence of drink or drugs.

He said the garda road safety campaign, which runs until January 5, will focus primarily on detecting those who drive having consumed alcohol or drugs.

“Gardaí will continue to enforce all road traffic legislation and try to reduce the risk of collisions on the roads. We will focus on driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone whilst driving,” he said.