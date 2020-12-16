Man, 70s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal traffic collision that occurred in Co Cork this afternoon.

At around 4.20pm, a car was involved in a collision on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven.

The driver and sole occupant, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other vehicle is involved and no other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 21 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.