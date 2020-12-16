Man, 70s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork

At around 4.20pm, a car was involved in a collision on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven.
Man, 70s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is underway.

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 20:50
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal traffic collision that occurred in Co Cork this afternoon.

At around 4.20pm, a car was involved in a collision on the R612 at Aghamarta in Crosshaven.

The driver and sole occupant, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other vehicle is involved and no other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions remain in place. A technical examination is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrigaline Garda Station on 21 491 9370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Taoiseach accused of 'denying reality' by saying banks were not bailed out

More in this section

Cork school wants its 'alternative model' recognised and funded Cork school wants its 'alternative model' recognised and funded
Save Cork City urged to withdraw challenge after latest flood threat Save Cork City urged to withdraw challenge after latest flood threat
'Playing Russian roulette': Gardaí repeat 'ghosting' warning after Munster teen injury 'Playing Russian roulette': Gardaí repeat 'ghosting' warning after Munster teen injury
Former Cork scout leader David Barry charged with sexually assaulting boys

Former Cork scout leader David Barry charged with sexually assaulting boys

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

New episodes available each Tuesday during December

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

  • 15
  • 19
  • 24
  • 32
  • 38
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices