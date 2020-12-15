Kerry family smash four Guinness World records for charity

A family of “serial” Guinness World Record breakers has smashed four new world records to support the work of Irish humanitarian aid agency, GOAL.

The multi-talented Hickson family from Annascaul, Co Kerry, broke the records doing unique sporting activities over a mile-long course at the An Riocht Athletics grounds in Castleisland to promote the annual GOAL Mile, which due to Covid-19 is going virtual this year.

This brings to 20 the number of world records set in the last six years by the super-fit Hicksons. The new records have to be authenticated by the Guinness Book of Records and the family has assembled all the relevant evidence before it is made official.

Sandra Hickson, aged 40, a psychiatric nurse in Cork, completed the Fastest Mile carrying a 40lb pack in 8 minutes 5 seconds — beating the current record of 9 minutes.

Read More Rock is the best medicine: Late Late Toy Show star to release charity single

Nathan Missin, aged 34, (Sandra’s partner), a commercial pilot, achieved his first world record doing the Fastest Mile Carrying a 60lb pack in 6 minutes and 54 seconds — beating the current record of 8 minutes.

For good measure, Nathan also achieved Fastest Mile Carrying a 100lb pack in 7 minutes and 29 seconds, beating the current record of 9 minutes 25 seconds, and Nathan joined Jason, aged 28, to achieve the Fastest mile carrying a 50kg person on a stretcher in 10 minutes and 52 seconds.

Over the years the siblings Eamonn, Jason, Sandra and Susan have broken 16 world records ranging from doing the fastest mile wearing handcuffs; undertaking the longest journey ever reversing a tractor and trailer, and the most lunges completed by a female in 60 seconds.

(Left to right) Carewn Walsh - time setter on the day, Jason Hickson - Fastest Mile with a Basketball, Eamonn Hickson (on the ground) - a mentor on the day, Sandra Hickson going for Fastest Mile with a 40lb Backpack and Nathan Missin going for Fastest Mile with a 100lb Backpack.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and to ensure public safety the GOAL Mile, now in its 39th year, is going virtual this Christmas. Last year GOAL Mile events were held at 170 locations around Ireland attracting approximately 50,000 people over the days of Christmas.

Speaking after their successful record attempts on Saturday, Eamonn Hickson, said: “We are absolutely over the moon that we have broken four new world records.

Our motivation for our latest efforts was to support the incredible work that GOAL is doing in 14 countries all over the world.

"It was a tough few months training, but it was worth it.”

“We are hoping that we will inspire Irish people at home and abroad to connect in a special was this Christmas by sharing the GOAL Mile experience together. We may not be together physically as normal due to Covid-19, but we can be together in spirit and in our actions.”

People can do a run, jog, walk, cycle, swim or whatever they fancy over Christmas to support GOAL’s work in 14 countries in Africa, The Middle East and Latin America.

The Hickson family from Kerry have broken a number of world records as part of their support for this years #GOALMile !https://t.co/BHiWUnQux3 — GOAL Global (@GOAL_Global) December 14, 2020

GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh, said: “Our global team of workers are absolutely inspired by the Hickson family. The countless hours invested by the whole family to achieve the record-breaking results is just extraordinary.

"The Hicksons are a symbol of hope in a year that has been extremely challenging for people here at home and for our staff who have been working tirelessly to support million of the most vulnerable families.”

To register to do the goal mile this Christmas: https://www.goalglobal.org/goal-mile/