Rock is the best medicine: Late Late Toy Show star to release charity single 

Noah Rafferty says it is "a dream come true" for him
Noah Rafferty on this year's Late Late Toy Show

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 14:34
Denise O’Donoghue

Despite massive breakthroughs in vaccines in recent weeks, anyone who watched this year's Late Late Toy Show knows that rock is really the best medicine.

Noah Rafferty appeared on the show and shared his love of music, revealing some of the wonderful-sounding titles of tracks he has written himself. One that caught everyone's attention was Rock Is The Best Medicine.

Backed by the Late Late Show band, Noah performed some of his song for Ryan Tubridy and the viewers at home.

It was clearly a hit as young Noah is releasing the single next week, with proceeds going to charity.

Noah says it is "a dream come true" for him.

"I still can’t believe it. I thought it couldn’t get better than performing on the Toy Show and meeting Ryan Tubridy but it surely has," he says.

"All proceeds from my single will go to charity and I will be announcing the charity later in the week.

"I’m so so thankful to everyone for making this happen!"

Memorably, The Edge from U2 heard about the young singer-songwriter and set him a message during the Toy Show as well as gifting him a signed guitar.

'Rock Is The Best Medicine' will be released on Monday, December 14 on all music platforms. Could it be 2020's Christmas No. 1?

Adam 'meets' his hero Commander Chris Hadfield

