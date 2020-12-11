Cork shows Christmas spirit to ‘Fill a Bus’ with donations for Penny Dinners

An appeal to fill a bus with donations for one of Cork’s oldest charities has seen a huge response.

Bus Éireann’s ‘Fill a Bus’ campaign saw more than 20,000 items donated over two days, on December 4 and 5.

The donations will be given to Cork’s Penny Dinners, the soup kitchen where 2,000 meals a week are freshly made for those in need in the city.

The soup kitchen on Little Hanover St is open seven days a week and also delivers food hampers to families and individuals experiencing food insecurity.

The ‘Fill a Bus’ campaign has seen donations of non-perishable goods and household item.

“Once again the Bus Éireann 'Fill a Bus’ appeal has been a huge success for Cork Penny Dinners”, said Catherine Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners.

“The response from the people of Cork has been incredible and we are so thankful for their generosity.

“These vital donations will ensure that many people in need will get to enjoy Christmas this year.” Bus Éireann Sales Executive Fiona Connolly said they were “overwhelmed” with the response from the people of Cork.

“The word spread throughout the community over the weekend and we were bowled over by the generosity of people who came from far and wide to Capwell depot to fill the bus to the brim with donations for Cork Penny Dinners.

Meanwhile, the Limerick public has also come together to fill a bus for charity.

On December 3, more than 1,000 were donated to the campaign in aid of Mid West Simon.

"The 'Fill a Bus Food Appeal' was the brainchild of Bus Éireann and it has been a fantastic success,” said Jackie Bonfield, CEO of Mid West Simon.

The charity helps the vulnerable, homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Despite Covid-19 making 2020 a difficult year for charities, Mid West Simon has distributed 8,427 food hampers from April to June and have supported individuals and families living in emergency accommodation with almost 6,000 hot meals delivered in Clare and Limerick.

“The response from the people of Limerick has been phenomenal and the bus was filled to the brim with basic food staples, Christmas treats, toiletries and household goods.

“I would like to sincerely thank all those who contributed and especially to Bus Éireann staff for organizing this wonderful initiative and for helping out on the day.

“Please know that many adults and children have benefited from the donations and will enjoy Christmas this year”.