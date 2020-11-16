Kerry family go the extra mile in their Goal of more records 

Attempting to set the fastest time ever to crawl or dribble a basketball for a mile, or carrying sacks of up to 100lbs in the quickest time, is all in a day's work for one Kerry family and their devotion to good causes.

The Hickson family from Annascaul will undertake their latest world record-breaking attempts to promote the annual Goal Mile, which will be virtual this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now in its 39th year, Goal said it is hoping that 10,000 people all over Ireland will register from mid-November to do a virtual Goal Mile.

The Hickson family, who have 15 world records already between them, are gunning for the Guinness Book of Records again, on behalf of the charity.

Eamonn, a 32-year-old radio presenter and producer with Radio Kerry, will try to set the fastest time to crawl one mile, while Jason, a 28-year-old farmer, will attempt to dribble a basketball for one mile in less than the current record.

Sandra, a 40-year-old psychiatric nurse in Cork, will try the fastest mile carrying a 40lb pack, while her partner and 34-year-old commercial pilot Nathan Missin will go for the 60lb pack, and will also try the fastest mile carrying a 100lb pack.

Eamonn said: "We have had great fun over the years setting records and we enjoy the challenge. But being able to set new challenges to support Goal and the incredible work it is doing supporting communities most in need in 13 countries around the world is very rewarding.”

Goal’s Eamon Sharkey said the pandemic has "taken a grip and changed all of our lives, but sadly it is the most vulnerable communities around the world who are impacted most, with Covid-19 impacting on their livelihoods and access to food".