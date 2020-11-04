West Cork row over plans to develop houses on site of former hotel

A planning row has broken out between a developer and a leading heritage group over plans to demolish a former hotel in west Cork.

An Taisce has appealed against the recent decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the demolition of the former Owenahincha Hotel at Little Island, Owenahincha to allow the construction of nine houses on the site.

The derelict buildings of the hotel, which closed over 30 years ago, remain in place.

The developers, Patrick and Gillian O’Donovan, said the development had been designed to have regard for the scenic location of the 3.4 hectare site and the surrounding landscape.

They claimed the proposed bungalows were located so they would generally align with the footprint of the existing hotel buildings.

Consultants for the O’Donovans said their development would create a credible alternative to one-off rural housing which the council was trying to limit and would reduce the pressure for housing in unserved greenbelt locations in west Cork.

Poor state of repair

They pointed out the vacant hotel buildings were now in a poor state of repair and were architecturally unusual and inconsistent with the character of the area.

However, An Taisce claimed the site is not located in close proximity to existing services or public transport links.

“As such, we consider that the subject proposal would be contrary to the principles of compact growth as outlined in the National Planning Framework and would exacerbate unsustainable dependence on private cars,” said An Taisce’s planning and environmental planning officer, Phoebe Duvall.

She claimed further residential development in the area would be better located in the immediate vicinity of Rosscarbery which is around 3 kilometres away.

Cork County Council said it regarded the project as the redevelopment of the brownfield area of the site.

One of the council’s senior planners said the proposal was “sensitively designed, in compliance with the zoning objective and is to the area planner’s satisfaction.” A decision in the case by An Bord Pleanála is due by early March 2021.