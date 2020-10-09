Watch: Truckers warn of 'deplorable' conditions on busy Cork road

Truck drivers brought traffic to a crawl on a road in Co Cork as they protested over what they say are “third world" road conditions.

The N73, Mallow to Mitchelstown road is in a “deplorable condition” according to one local trucker, Donal Barrett.

Mr Barrett joined about 20 other trucks as they brought traffic to a standstill for about 15 minutes, in a bid to highlight the dangers caused by the poor road condition.

“It’s just a matter of time before someone is going to get badly hurt on this road,” said Mr Barrett, who explained the truckers had the support of local people.

“There have been accidents. Thank God there have been no deaths. Rocks are falling off the ditch there — that's probably the reason why the road is so rough. Vision is the biggest problem on this road. With no vision, you cannot see what's coming and you're not prepared."

The narrow width of the road also means that trucks mirror are constantly being damaged, due to lack of adequate space.

"Paying for it"

Members of the Irish Road Haulage Association have been calling for improvements on the road, which links to the N72 in Mallow to form the main route from Killarney to Dublin.

“We're paying for it, every time we hit one of those mirrors. They're electric heated mirrors. When you knock one them off the door, you're looking at about €500 a go," Mr Barrett said.

“I know of one driver who when he reaches this road, he pulls his mirror into the window so that it won’t be sawn off. This is an incredibly dangerous thing to have to do, to drive without mirrors.”

Mr Barrett says it is the feeling locally that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

“I’m telling you, you wouldn't see this in a third world country. With all the school buses and other vehicles, there is a near miss every morning.”

County Councillor Deirdre O'Brien and County Councillor Frank Roche with hauliers highlighting a narrow section of the roadway on the N73. Picture: Larry Cummins

Local councillor Frank Roche supports Mr Barrett's claims, and says that something needs to be done regarding widening the route.

“It is miles too narrow, altogether," Mr Roche said. "There is an accident on the road nearly every week. And in the last week, we have heard of even more accidents.”

Mr Roche says the only thing that has prevented deaths to this point, is local knowledge.

“If you know the area, you know you have to take it handy coming down it. It will be someone driving it who doesn’t know it, who will cause a fatality,” said the councillor.

Priority routes

In a statement from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), a spokesperson said that the N73 Annakisha South and N73 Clogher Cross to Waterdyke Rd improvement schemes are being progressed by Cork County Council.

The Annakisha South scheme is estimated to cost in the region of €15m, and the Clogher Cross to Waterdyke Rd improvement scheme is believed to cost in the region of €11m. However, the allocation of funding next year is not confirmed.

Trucks have difficulties passing in opposite directions due to the narrowness of the roadway and many hauliers regularly using the route are faced with costs due to damaged side mirrors and cameras. Picture: Larry Cummins

It is understood that both schemes could be progressed to tender in 2021, pending the availability of funding. Both will take an estimated two years to complete.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council confirmed that these are "priority routes which Cork County Council looks forward to progressing subject to funding".

In recent years, the TII, as well as the National Roads Authority, have spent in the region of €12m for pavement and safety improvements along this route, a spokesperson stated.

In addition to this, almost €26m was spent to provide a relief road for the N73 around Mitchelstown, they added.