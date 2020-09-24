Covid-19 outbreaks in school and direct provision increase Cork case numbers

New outbreaks of Covid-19 have been recorded in a Cork special school and a Cork direct provision centre.

There have been clusters of Covid-19 in both St Gabriel's special school in Bishopstown and the Kinsale Road direct provision centre.

It is believed that, so far, there have been five positive cases recorded in St Gabriel's special school.

Parents were informed of the first case on Friday. Another new case was confirmed on Tuesday. However, it is not believed that these two cases are connected.

The school has been shut since Wednesday.

It is understood all staff, students and anyone else who has come into contact with the children, such as bus drivers or SNAs, will be tested.

In a statement, the HSE said: "We do not comment on individual cases or outbreaks to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those involved.

"In any case where a case of Covid-19 is linked to an educational facility, public health professionals speak directly with the person, or family as appropriate, and asks them about their contacts.

"Public health professionals also discuss the matter directly with the educational facility as part of that public health risk assessment."



There has also been an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre in Cork city.

There are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the centre, according to a letter addressed to residents from the HSE South's public health team, which has been circulated on social media.

The letter said that the affected residents were "off-site" while they recover.

However, the letter claimed that the majority of residents had not come forward for testing so the HSE "[does] not know if there are further cases or on-going transmission within the centre."

The letter added that a round of testing took place in September, but claimed only a third of residents "took up the offer of a test on these occasions".

The letter also said that a small number of residents were deemed close contacts of the confirmed cases and they have been transferred off-site.

Roos Demol, a volunteer who works with people living at the centre, said residents afraid to "miss work" if they test positive.

While mass testing has been ongoing in the centre since the first positive case, previous to this residents who had any symptoms were referred through the GP pathway.

Ms Demol added that it was hard for asylum seekers to access this type of community testing, due to the fact they aren't allowed to drive.

She also said it was hard for people to social distance in direct provision centres.

"The shared rooms are a big problem, there are also shared bathrooms and showers."

Families are also trying to keep children in their rooms. Ms Demol says she got a call from a worried resident yesterday.

"He has a young daughter, she is four years old, he himself has asthma. They are just going to lock themselves up in their room."