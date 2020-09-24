Covid-19: Three new deaths and 324 new cases 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) have confirmed that three people have died and a further 324 people have confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today

169 are men / 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

81 cases have been identified as community transmission

167 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monaghan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

In total, 1,797 people have lost their lives to the virus since its outbreak in March of this year.

Commenting on the figures, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said "Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements."

He has asked people to remember that the could be infectious without showing symptoms. "If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary," he said.

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.”

The news comes after Donegal was officially moved to Level Three of the Living with Covid plan. It is the second county, alongside Dublin, to be placed in this category.