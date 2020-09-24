Covid-19 outbreak at Cork direct provision centre

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre in Cork city.

There are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the centre, according to a letter addressed to residents from the HSE South's public health team, which has been widely circulated on social media.

The letter said that the affected residents were "off-site" while they recover.

However, the letter claimed that the majority of residents had not come forward for testing so the HSE "[does] not know if there are further cases or on-going transmission within the centre."

The letter added that a round of testing took place in September, but claimed only a third of residents "took up the offer of a test on these occasions".

The letter also said that a small number of residents were deemed close contacts of the confirmed cases and they have been transferred off-site.