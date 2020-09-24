Covid-19 outbreak at Cork direct provision centre

The letter said that the affected residents were "off site" while they recover. 
Covid-19 outbreak at Cork direct provision centre

The Kinsale Road direct provision centre has recorded four cases of Covid-19. 

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 11:53 AM
Aine Kenny

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Kinsale Road direct provision centre in Cork city. 

There are four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the centre, according to a letter addressed to residents from the HSE South's public health team, which has been widely circulated on social media. 

The letter said that the affected residents were "off-site" while they recover. 

However, the letter claimed that the majority of residents had not come forward for testing so the HSE "[does] not know if there are further cases or on-going transmission within the centre." 

The letter added that a round of testing took place in September, but claimed only a third of residents "took up the offer of a test on these occasions". 

The letter also said that a small number of residents were deemed close contacts of the confirmed cases and they have been transferred off-site.

Read More

Too early to lift Dublin restrictions but next 10 days are 'critical', says Taoiseach

More in this section

Gardaí locate and return seven stolen bicycles in West Cork Gardaí locate and return seven stolen bicycles in West Cork
Status Yellow wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare Status Yellow wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry and Clare
Man accused of having €60k of cannabis on Cork farm Man accused of having €60k of cannabis on Cork farm

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 38
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices