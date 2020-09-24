Covid-19 outbreak at Cork special needs school 

Covid-19 outbreak at Cork special needs school 

St. Gabriel's Special School has recorded a Covid-19 outbreak.

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 15:21 PM
Aine Kenny

There has been a Covid-19 outbreak in St Gabriel's special school in Bishopstown, Cork. 

It is believed that so far, there have been five positive cases recorded in the school. 

Parents were informed of the first case on Friday. Another new case was confirmed on Tuesday. However, it is not believed that these two cases are connected.

The school has been shut since Wednesday. 

It is understood all staff, students and anyone else who has come into contact with the children, such as bus drivers or SNAs, will be tested.

In a statement, the HSE said: "We do not comment on individual cases or outbreaks to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those involved. 

"In any case where a case of Covid-19 is linked to an educational facility, Public Health professionals speak directly with the person, or family as appropriate, and asks them about their contacts. 

"Public Health professionals also discuss the matter directly with the educational facility as part of that public health risk assessment.

"While we do not comment on individual outbreaks, the Department of Public Health can confirm that all appropriate procedures and precautions have been followed in relation to any cases notified in this region in recent days.

"Anyone deemed to be a close contact has been identified and contacted quickly."

Read More

Covid-19 outbreak at Cork direct provision centre

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí stress caution following twenty thefts from cars in West Cork 
Cork and Dublin burger joints resolve 'serious bunfight' over name confusion Cork and Dublin burger joints resolve 'serious bunfight' over name confusion
Debenhams workers march on Taoiseach's Cork office demanding he 'step up to plate'  Debenhams workers march on Taoiseach's Cork office demanding he 'step up to plate' 

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 7
  • 29
  • 38
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices