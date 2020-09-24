Gardaí stress caution following twenty thefts from cars in West Cork 

Gardaí attended to carry out examinations of the scene and conduct enquires but no arrests have been made to date. File image. 

Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 14:57 PM
Mairead Cleary

Gardaí in Cork are advising people to "park smart" following the theft from nearly 20 cars in West Cork from 14 to the 22 of September.

Items from cars parked in Kinsale and Ballinhassig were stolen, including sunglasses, cash, jewellery and electronics. Gardaí attended to carry out examinations of the scene and conduct enquires but no arrests have been made to date.

Crime Prevention Officer for the West Cork Division, Sergeant James O'Donovan said "Unfortunately some of the cars broken into where left unlocked. Criminals will go around trying car doors until they get one that is left unlocked, so let’s not make it easy for them."

Sgt O'Donovan is calling on people to park in well-lit areas, check if the car is locked and take their property with them before they leave their vehicle. 

"If you do see someone in your area acting suspiciously, day or night, don’t think twice about calling us.”

