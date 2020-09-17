'We're not going away' - Vita Cortex workers join Debenhams staff at Cork rally

Key figures in a marathon workers’ rights struggle almost a decade ago have joined former Debenhams staff at a rally in Cork today as their campaign for a fair redundancy package reached the 161-day milestone.

Some of the former Vita Cortex workers who were involved in the record 161-day sit-in at the Cork foam factory between December 2011 and May 2012, stood shoulder to shoulder with the former Debenhams staff as they vowed to continue their campaign.

Debenhams shop steward, Valerie Conlon, said they remain as determined as ever five months since losing their jobs.

“We are all in this for the long haul. We are going to keep on fighting. We are not going away,” she said.

We are more determined because at the beginning we thought that this would last a few days, or a few weeks at most, but the fact that it is going on a lot is making people angrier.

Debenhams Retail Ireland Ltd (DRIL) ceased trading and moved into liquidation during lockdown on April 9 last following the appointment of an administrator to the UK parent company, which the company said was insolvent.

This led to the withdrawal of Debenhams’ group funding support to the Irish arm of the business, rendering the Irish operation unviable, and leaving 1,000 out of work.

Despite the trade union Mandate negotiating a redundancy package for Debenhams staff in 2016 which included four weeks’ pay per year of service, the liquidator KPMG reported that there were no assets to pay the staff, leaving them with statutory redundancy of two weeks’ pay per year of service.

Dozens of workers have been officially picketing 11 closed Debenhams’ stores since in pursuit of what they say would be a just settlement of four weeks’ redundancy pay per year of service.

The liquidators came forward early last week with an offer to provide a €1m fund to about 1,000 workers on top of statutory redundancy payments.

But the workers dismissed it as an insulting offer. And when some occupied Debenhams stores in Dublin and Cork, the liquidators withdrew the offer.

Ms Conlon, who was among six people involved in the occupation of the St Patrick’s St store in Cork last week, said they met Taoiseach Micheál Martin in the city afterwards in a bid to ramp up political pressure for a government intervention. But she said there has been little progress since.

“The lack of progress in resolving the dispute has been disheartening,” she said.

“Everybody was on a high last week - but this is only the beginning. An offer was made and that can only get bigger.

I’m confident that the dispute can be resolved because they know the workers are not going away.

“It is wearing us down. People are leaving their families to come in here every day (to picket the store) but last week just made people stronger.

“The sense we have is that the government is thinking of the employers and not about the employees.

“They really do need to start helping us because it’s not just us that we are campaigning for. We are thinking about everybody in the future, and those workers who are coming after us.”

Last night, the executive council of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions reiterated its full support for the official strike action by the Debenhams workers and demanded government intervention to break the deadlock.

Congress demands “action not sympathy” for Debenhams workers. Read our statement just issued. https://t.co/8krSXevBPn pic.twitter.com/eOSARKISLA — Irish Congress(ICTU) (@irishcongress) September 16, 2020

Executive council members urged the Taoiseach to introduce legislation to protect terms and conditions of employment in the event of receivership.

General secretary Patricia King said the government “must offer more than sympathy to the Debenhams workers”.

She called on public representatives to support “the ongoing attempts by Mandate and Congress to find a resolution to the situation in which workers find themselves.” “Proposals put forward jointly by Congress and Mandate are intended to address the concerns of Mandate and its members in this trade dispute immediately, based on well-established international best practice,” she said.

“The resolution of this dispute requires legislative change and we call on all Oireachtas members to take the necessary steps to ensure this happens forthwith.

“The best interests of the workers will only be served by swift political action, not sympathy, platitudes, or political point-scoring.

“Congress and Mandate will continue to make ourselves available to discuss and expand on any details of our proposal.”