Fermoy choir bridges the gap in these Covid-19 times

One of Ireland’s most multicultural choirs has recorded a defiant anthem of unity and hope as the country emerges from lockdown.

Members of the Fermoy International Choir in north Cork, which is made up of almost 100 members from 24 countries, recorded a cover of the Simon and Garfunkel classic, 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', to signify defiance against the Covid-19 pandemic and which they have dedicated to all those who call Fermoy home.

Micheál O'Donovan in the video from the Fermoy International Choir. Picture: Sean Sharpe

Almost a quarter of the town’s population holds a nationality other than Irish, with some 60 nationalities either living and working in the town’s catchment area.

The choir also recorded a video featuring black and white portraits by portrait photographer, Sean Sharpe, which slowly change to colour to signify the emergence from the pandemic to a bright future.

Graham Clifford, of the Together Ireland project which helped establish the choir, said public health guidelines curtailed the choir’s activity.

The choir has members from Ireland, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Belarus, Lithuania, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Germany, the UK, Nigeria, South Africa, French Polynesia, China, the Philippines, Romania, Ukraine, Finland and Brazil, and it has helped many forge links and friendships.

Read More Cork City awarded 2020 Purple Flag for night-time economy

To mark Culture Night, a representative group met outdoors, two metres apart, for rehearsals and recorded the track in the Blackwater Studios in Glanworth.

Vincenzo Pennone, a lead soloist from Naples, is a member of the Fermoy International Choir which recorded a Covid-19 song of unity and defiance for Culture Night 2020. Picture: Sean Sharpe

Lead soloists were Vincenzo Pennone, from Naples, who works in the Moorepark agricultural research centre and Kasia Sosnowska, from Lodz in Poland, who runs a cafe in the town.

“We recorded individually or in groups of no more than two,” Mr Clifford said.“Our pianist Deirdre Foley and Vincenzo, who also played the guitar, laid down the music and the rest of us did our bit layer-upon-layer.

Mary Comber in the video from the Fermoy International Choir. Picture: Sean Sharpe

“We were all astonished to hear the final recording. We think it's sensational and full of emotion at this difficult time.

“Some of our members have lost loved ones over recent months, others are so far from home and can’t return while others still are being especially careful because of Covid-19 and it's been tough on people - so our song was chosen to lift spirits and to offer hope.”

Choir conductor Lisa Dunphy said the choir has enriched all their lives.

Angela Iffy in the video from the Fermoy International Choir. Picture: Sean Sharpe

“By coming together to sing we've all been lifted. It's been remarkable,” she said.

Choir member, Herehau Blaise, from French Polynesia, described the initiative as “a lullaby for the heart”.

The song and video will feature on a virtual Culture Night in Fermoy on September 18.

Mr Clifford said Together Ireland hopes to establish similar choirs in towns across the country.