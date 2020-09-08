Training programme launched for Cork women working in the home

Cork City Partnership have launched a new online course specifically designed for women who work in the home.

The 10-week online course, which starts in October, will offer a range of supports from confidence building to working with online technology, networking, and interview technique.

Commenting on the "Grow Your Potential" launch, Siobhán O'Neill from Cork City Partnership said there are over 7,000 women in Cork City who work in the home and could benefit from new skills.

"The aim of this course is to help these women identify that there are other avenues open to them, should they wish to explore them," she said.

"This is designed to give these women further skills and avail of some much-needed “Me Time”, to build new friendships, learn something new, and open up a range of opportunities.”

Similar projects run by Cork City Partnership have seen an increase in employment prospects for women who get involved, with over 50% of participants entering employment after the PEIL project, run by the group.