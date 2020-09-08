Training programme launched for Cork women working in the home

The 10-week online course from Cork City Partnership will train them interview techniques and to work online
Training programme launched for Cork women working in the home

Similar projects run by Cork City Partnership have seen an increase in employment prospects for women who get involved. File picture: Pexel

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 14:19 PM
Mairead Cleary

Cork City Partnership have launched a new online course specifically designed for women who work in the home. 

The 10-week online course, which starts in October, will offer a range of supports from confidence building to working with online technology, networking, and interview technique.

Commenting on the "Grow Your Potential" launch, Siobhán O'Neill from Cork City Partnership said there are over 7,000 women in Cork City who work in the home and could benefit from new skills. 

"The aim of this course is to help these women identify that there are other avenues open to them, should they wish to explore them," she said.

"This is designed to give these women further skills and avail of some much-needed “Me Time”, to build new friendships, learn something new, and open up a range of opportunities.”

Similar projects run by Cork City Partnership have seen an increase in employment prospects for women who get involved, with over 50% of participants entering employment after the PEIL project, run by the group. 

Read More

10-year literacy, numeracy and digital literacy plan launched for adults

More in this section

pv%20080920%20deb%2016 Debenhams sit-in allowed continue in Cork while Dublin's demonstration is shut down 
DENIS cork 22.jpg UCC to cut spending by almost 5% for upcoming academic year due to impact of Covid-19
Screenshot 2020-09-07 at 12.16.29.png Principals want public health team to support schools after Cork case
educationtraininggenderplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 5, 2020

  • 1
  • 23
  • 25
  • 42
  • 43
  • 46
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices