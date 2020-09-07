Cork City awarded 2020 Purple Flag for night-time economy

Cork City has been officially presented with the prestigious Purple Flag Award for 2020 - the third time it has received the honour.

The Purple Flag Award is an international designation which highlights and celebrates excellence in specific areas of the evening and night-time economy, including: quality of the city centre’s night-time entertainment; ease of movement in and around the city; and the levels of operating partnership between businesses located in the city centre.

It is an award with an accreditation process similar to the that of the Green Flag award for parks and the Blue Flag award for beaches.

A panel of judges carried out an evaluation of Cork city last November, and news of the win was announced yesterday.

Cork’s arts and cultural scene was singled out for particular praise.

The Association of City and Town Management, the European governing body that awards the Purple Flag said of Cork: “There was an exceptional vibrancy of all areas between the hours of 5pm and 8pm. The non-alcohol offer was also clearly popular especially with young adults and teenagers.

"During the visit to the retail areas, all were busy with good footfall driven by big brands and passionate staff who encapsulated the Purple Flag initiative.

Late at night, there was clear evidence of civic pride and shared sense of purpose between team members, together with practical examples.

Lord Mayor of Cork, Joe Kavanagh welcomed the news.

He said: “This award affirms that Cork is a safe and vibrant destination for people who enjoy the city at night time.

Cork City has been awarded the international accreditation Purple Flag for excellence in night-time economy. Reflecting the city's vibrancy and Cork's enthusiasm to rebuild the cultural and hospitality sector as we adapt to living with the COVID-19 pandemic #growincork #wearecork pic.twitter.com/EL4w7zevFU — GrowInCork (@GrowInCork) September 7, 2020

"There is great enthusiasm amongst all in the city to help rebuild our hospitality and cultural night-time experience as we live with Covid-19 – but to do it safely.

"Ensuring the wellbeing of people in Cork and doing all we can to support traders and the cultural sector in Cork is at the heart of the ‘Re-Imagining Cork’ programme and our re-imagined Culture Night,” he said.

“Venues and businesses together with the Gardaí, Cork City Council, Cork Chamber and Cork Business Association continue to work hard to ensure that Cork remains a city comparable with the best."

The Purple Flag is awarded for a duration of two years, after which it can be renewed.