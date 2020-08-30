Royal Cork, the world's oldest yacht club, celebrates 300 years

The world's oldest yacht club, the Royal Cork, celebrated its 300th birthday at its original location on Haulbowline island this weekend.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney hoisted a commemorative flag where the RCYC began life as the ‘Water Club of the harbour of Cork’ in 1720 which is now the Irish Naval Headquarters.

The sailing club moved to nearby Cobh from 1854 to 1966 before it crossed the harbour to its current location in Crosshaven.

Mr Coveney also visited a new exhibition about the club's 300-year history at its former base which is now the Sirius Arts Centre in Cobh. The exhibition will run until December.

Major tricentenary celebrations — which Mr Coveney had described as “the most significant maritime event in Ireland in our lifetime” which would “firmly position Cork as a maritime haven and must-visit destination for anyone involved in sailing worldwide” — had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Prince of Wales had donated a specially commissioned trophy for a race to celebrate the tricentenary and the prestigious Morgan Cup was set to come to Ireland for the first time as was the International Powerboat Championship Festival. Other major events like Volvo Cork Week and a Classic Yacht Regatta also had to be cancelled.

Commenting at the small ceremony at Haulbowline on Saturday, Mr Coveney said, “It is a real pleasure to mark the 300th birthday of the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

“We should have been celebrating with one of the most significant maritime festivals in the history of Cork harbour this summer, certainly in my lifetime, but because of Covid-19 none of that has been possible. I am delighted we could hold a small ceremony here with the Admiral of the Club Colin Morehead, the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, and the Flag Officer Commanding Naval Service Commodore Michael Malone, to recognise this very important day.”

Admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club Colin Morehead said, “It is with deep regret that we had to reschedule our celebratory events, but public health must come first. We hope that by 2021 we will be in a much better position to truly celebrate the momentous feat of having the oldest sailing club in the world here in Cork."