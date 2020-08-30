Anger over east Cork cheese processing factory discharge into waterway 

A cheese processing factory in east Cork has been granted a discharge licence that critics say will allow almost three million litres of treated fats, oils and grease to be dispensed daily into a scenic waterway.

The Environmental Protection Agency granted the discharge licence to a €70m plant at Mogeely, 2 km from Castlemartyr, in a joint venture between Dairygold and Norwegian food processor TINE Ltd.

The decision has angered locals 14 km away at East Ferry where the discharge will be released.

Dairygold has been manufacturing Jarlsberg cheese for TINE at Mogeely since 2013 but the new deal, aimed at the European Union, US and Australian markets, potentially increases annual output by 20,000 tonnes.

The project involved construction of a €25m production facility, following permission with 32 conditions from Cork County Council in 2017.

Dairygold says the development enhances Brexit-proof markets for local milk and creates over 50 jobs.

Residents in East Ferry say they are not opposing the plant.

However, they are strongly opposed to a new pipeline carrying the fats oils and grease (FOG) from Mogeely, via Irish Water’s sewer network near Midleton, for discharge into their local harbour at Rathcoursey.

The discharge point lies between protected sites for migratory birds at Great Island and Saleen Creek.

It is also close to foraging grounds for protected sea bass and is a popular sailing location.

Dairygold says the FOG will be modified to ‘grey water’ by a €4m treatment plant and after discharge will be carried out to sea.

Locals insist the harbour’s southerly gales and return tides will quickly bring it back to shore.

An NUI Galway report indicated it could take over 70 days for the affected area to ‘flush out’.

Cork County Council’s planning conditions, meanwhile, include the installation of a remotely actuated valve on the pipe which will close if the quality of the treated effluent is compromised.

Spokeswoman for the Protect East Ferry Waters group, Debby Hayes says: “We live here and we know the tides will carry the waste back in.

"If Dairygold had consulted with us properly they would know it too.”

She added “The decision to grant Dairygold and Tine a licence to use Cork harbour as their dumping ground for treacherous materials is scandalous.

“We will continue to oppose this ludicrous decision and are united in our commitment to protecting our local environment."