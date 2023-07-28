Gardaí renew appeal for information on nine-year anniversary of Meath man's murder 

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information on a man who was murdered in Meath on this day nine years ago.

26-year-old Paul Gallagher was shot and fatally wounded in a field in Ballymacan, in Collon on Monday, July 28 2014

At around 10.30pm on the day in question, Paul travelled to a field in Ballymacan in the company of a male. After they arrived, they are understood two have been joined by two others.

Two days later, Paul’s body was discovered in a field two and the matter was reported to gardaí.

Paul died from a number of gunshot wounds.

Gardaí made several appeals for information at the time, and the case was featured on Crimecall in September 2014.

Though a number of arrests have been made as part of the garda investigation, to date, no person has been officially charged with the Paul Gallagher's murder.

On Friday, March 5 2021 at Trim Circuit Court, a 34-year-old male was convicted and imprisoned for withholding information in relation to the murder of Paul Gallagher, contrary to Section 9 Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998,

Today, marks nine years since the murder.

Gardaí believe that, with the passage of time, someone may now be in a position to provide information to investigating gardaí which they could not provide at the time, or someone who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further details.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact investigating Gardaí at Navan Garda station 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.