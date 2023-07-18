No bail for man facing seven charges including threats to kill three people in West Cork

A man has been remanded in custody on charges of assault causing serious harm to another man and threats to kill allegedly made towards three other people.

Martin Lindemann, a 51-year-old German national who has been living in Ireland for the past 27 years, appeared before Clonakilty District Court, where one previous charge against him was withdrawn and seven new charges were put to him.

Mr Lindemann, of Regal Estate, Castletownshend Road in Skibbereen, is charged with two public order charges at the Regal Industrial Estate in the West Cork town on May 11 last.

He also faces three charges of threats to kill or causing serious harm, to three different named individuals, at the same location on the same date, contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He also faces a charge of producing a knife at the same location and on the same date contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, and a Section 4 assault causing serious harm charge in which the alleged injured party was another male.

In court, Detective Garda Peter Nolan gave evidence of having arrested Mr Lindemann at the courthouse and of putting the charges to him. Mr Lindemann made no reply to any of the charges, Judge James McNulty was told.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to Mr Lindemann being sent forward for trial or being sent forward to the circuit court on a signed plea, should that arise.

Mr Lindemann’s solicitor, Colette McCarthy, said no bail application had been made as yet and she consented to her client being held on continuing remand on the new charges, to appear before Skibbereen District Court next Tuesday.

Legal aid was also granted in the case.