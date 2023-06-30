Former deputy chair of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde handed two-month jail sentence

Paul Hyde, of Castlefields, Baltimore, Co Cork pleaded guilty on Tuesday to making false or misleading declarations of interest to the planning authority.
Former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde. Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 12:55
A former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála has been sentenced to two months’ imprisonment, after pleading guilty to breaches of planning laws.

The architect resigned from his position on the board in July 2022 after controversy relating to his failure to declare a conflict of interest disclosure in relation to a planning decision.

Sentencing Hyde on Friday at Bandon District Court, Judge James McNulty said: “Ethical standards in public life matter.” 

He was sentenced to two months for each offence, to be served concurrently. His defence barrister requested the sentence be suspended but the judge declined.

Judge McNulty said this would be the matter for the Circuit Court to consider.

Hyde is pursuing an appeal after being sentenced in court. 

Judge McNulty said the court would place no obstacle against that and he could be released on his own recognisance of €100.

Former Bord Pleanála deputy chair admits failure to declare property interests

