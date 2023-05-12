Getaway drivers for Regency Hotel murder sent to prison

Two men found guilty of acting as getaway drivers for the gang that carried out the notorious Regency Hotel murder have been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years and nine years, respectively.

Both Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy were given headline 10-year sentences at the Special Criminal Court on Friday, with Bonney’s reduced by 18 months and Murphy’s reduced by one year when mitigating factors were taken into account.

Paul Murphy (62), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co. Dublin, and Jason Bonney (52), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, were each found guilty of the charge of participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne (33) by providing access to motor vehicles on February 5, 2016.

The court accepted the State’s case that Murphy’s Toyota Avensis taxi and Bonney’s black BMW X5 jeep formed part of a convoy of six vehicles that parked at St Vincent’s GAA club grounds prior to the Regency shooting on February 5, 2016.

It had been alleged that the pair then helped two of the team that carried out the Regency attack to escape.

Ms Justice Burns had said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt of the existence of the Hutch Criminal Organisation and that the defendants Murphy and Bonney knew of its existence when they provided access to their individual cars at St Vincent's GAA club intending to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by the Hutches.

She also said that the court was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the Regency attack, during which David Byrne was shot dead, was orchestrated by the Hutch criminal organisation. After the 52-day trial before the Special Criminal Court, the pair were found guilty while Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne.

Paul Murphy has been sentenced to nine years. File picture: Collins Courts

Legal counsel for both men had made submissions to the court on Monday, with both saying that they were not on the gardaí’s radar prior to these events. Letters of support for the men’s character were also submitted to the court.

Ms Justice Burns said today she didn’t accept the claim their crime was at the lower end of offending as she issued sentence.

“The court views the participation of the accused... falling in the upper range of seriousness for offences of this nature,” she said.

Having originally been due to be heard today, the Special Criminal Court will hear submissions on Gerard Hutch’s application to have his legal costs paid next month.