Prisoner punched and knocked out another inmate in exercise yard

A further 10 weeks added to soccer player's sentence for assault
The judge said: 'It is a serious matter to knock someone out with a punch.' Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 02:00
Liam Heylin

A young prisoner who punched and knocked out a middle-aged inmate in the exercise yard has been sentenced to a further 10 weeks in jail.

Soccer player Destiny Enogieru, of The Manor, Clondulane, Fermoy, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting the other prisoner one year ago, only a few days after he had begun his sentence at Cork Prison.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the injured party was assaulted in the prison yard when exercising on May 13, 2022, at 5.30pm. He sustained injuries to his nose, a small laceration to his right cheek, superficial grazing to his scalp, and swelling to his right eye.

Sgt Lyons said: “CCTV shows him being beaten up and knocked out.”

Gardaí went to the prison and gave the defendant an opportunity to give a statement but he declined to do so.

Defence solicitor, Diane Hallahan, said it was noteworthy that it was a simple assault charge and not one of causing harm.

“He accepts the facts, he is remorseful for what happened. He was 18 at the time. He had just entered prison — he was there a number of days and finding it extremely difficult.

"He acted recklessly on the spur of the moment. He was not doing well at the time. He is very remorseful,” Ms Hallahan said.

Judge Colm Roberts asked: “Was he ever involved in boxing or anything like that? It takes skill to knock someone out (with a punch).”

Ms Hallahan said the young man was not a boxer but added: “He was a well-known soccer player. Unfortunately, the peer group he fell in with did not serve him well.”

Sgt Lyons said he was previously convicted of three counts of assault and two of assault causing harm.

Judge Roberts imposed a sentence of 10 weeks on the accused, commenting: “It is a serious matter to knock someone out — especially if their head strikes the ground.”

#Courts#Cork - NewsPlace: Cork
