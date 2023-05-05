Sentencing of former 96FM presenter Pearse McCarthy on drugs charges adjourned

Sentencing of former 96FM newsreader and radio presenter Pearse McCarthy for having drugs for sale or supply in Kinsale almost six years ago was put back until May 19.
Judge Catherine Staines said because of other business before Cork Circuit Criminal Court, it was not possible to deal with the case on Friday.
Mr McCarthy, 52, who lived at Red Abbey Court, off Margaret Street in Cork, came before the court last month on a signed plea of guilty to the charge, surrendered his bail and was taken into custody.
Garda Colin O’Mahony charged the defendant on a count which stated that on October 27, 2017, at an address at Presentation Terrace, Kinsale, Co Cork, he had cannabis, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) for sale or supply at a time when the aggregate market value of the drugs exceeded €13,000.