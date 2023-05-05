Sentencing of former 96FM presenter Pearse McCarthy on drugs charges adjourned

Judge said because of other business before Cork Circuit Criminal Court, it was not possible to deal with the case on Friday
Sentencing of former 96FM presenter Pearse McCarthy on drugs charges adjourned

Pearse McCarthy came before the court last month on a signed plea of guilty to the charge, surrendered his bail and was taken into custody.
Picture: Denis Boyle

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 17:08
Liam Heylin

Sentencing of former 96FM newsreader and radio presenter Pearse McCarthy for having drugs for sale or supply in Kinsale almost six years ago was put back until May 19.

CORK

Your home for a collection of news, views, sports and business reporting from - and specifically about - the Cork region.

Judge Catherine Staines said because of other business before Cork Circuit Criminal Court, it was not possible to deal with the case on Friday.

Mr McCarthy, 52, who lived at Red Abbey Court, off Margaret Street in Cork, came before the court last month on a signed plea of guilty to the charge, surrendered his bail and was taken into custody.

Garda Colin O’Mahony charged the defendant on a count which stated that on October 27, 2017, at an address at Presentation Terrace, Kinsale, Co Cork, he had cannabis, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) for sale or supply at a time when the aggregate market value of the drugs exceeded €13,000.

Read More

Former 96FM presenter Pearse McCarthy in custody pending sentencing on drugs charges

More in this section

Girl who fell off her pony, claiming it was spooked by a horse, settles action for €145,000 Girl who fell off her pony, claiming it was spooked by a horse, settles action for €145,000
Heroin addict jailed for killing Corkman who had 'had enough of you bums around the place' Heroin addict jailed for killing Corkman who had 'had enough of you bums around the place'
Dog-owning judge offers to step back from case involving delivery man who kicked dog Dog-owning judge offers to step back from case involving delivery man who kicked dog
#Courts#Cork - NewsPlace: CorkPerson: Pearse McCarthyOrganisation: 96FM
<p>Student claims Meta has not taken any action in relation to the account and in a response to the student said the matters complained of do not breach Instagram's 'Community Guidelines'. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Student being blackmailed seeks court order requiring Meta to take down Instagram account

READ NOW

Latest

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd