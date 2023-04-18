Former 96FM presenter Pearse McCarthy in custody pending sentencing on drugs charges

Former 96FM newsreader and radio presenter Pearse McCarthy went into custody on Tuesday pending his sentencing next month for having drugs for sale or supply in Kinsale almost six years ago.

Mr McCarthy, 52, was on bail for his first appearance before Cork Circuit Criminal Court and there was no application by the prosecution to have him remanded in custody.

However, the defendant voluntarily surrendered his bail and was remanded in custody when Judge Helen Boyle adjourned sentencing until May 5, on the application of defence senior counsel Jane Hyland.

The defendant confirmed his signed plea of guilty to the charge when he appeared in the circuit court.

Garda Colin O’Mahony charged the defendant on a count which stated that on October 27, 2017, at an address at Presentation Terrace, Kinsale, Co Cork, he had cannabis, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy) for sale or supply at a time when the aggregate market value of the drugs exceeded €13,000.

The relevance of that figure is that it is the threshold for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.

Mr McCarthy, who has worked for 96fm and 103fm and is also a podcaster, has an address at Red Abbey Court on Margaret Street in Cork City. He was initially charged on March 2 with nine drugs offences, including having a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA worth more than €13,000 for sale or supply.

That charge relates to the search by members of the Cork West Divisional Drug Unit of the address in Kinsale, Co Cork.

Sergeant Paul Kelly said at Bandon District Court last month that gardaí had no objection to Mr McCarthy being given bail to appear in the circuit court, on his own bond set by Judge James McNulty at €5,000, with no cash required.

Judge McNulty also extended legal aid to certify for a second counsel for the circuit court after he was that the defendant was unemployed.