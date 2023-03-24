Annie McCarrick disappearance upgraded to murder inquiry

Gardaí say the decision to upgrade the inquiry has been made 'based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station'
Annie McCarrick, who was originally from Long Island in New York, was last seen on a bus to Enniskerry. File Picture

Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 10:49
Steven Heaney

The investigation into the disappearance of a woman in Dublin 30 years ago has been upgraded to a murder inquiry, gardaí have confirmed.

26-year-old Annie McCarrick disappeared on March 26, 1993. 

Ms McCarrick, who was originally from Long Island in New York, had been living in an apartment at St Catherine’s Court in Sandymount in Dublin at the time she went missing.

On the morning in question, she had left her apartment to go walking in the Wicklow Mountains for the day. She was last seen on a bus to Enniskerry. 

She was officially declared a missing person one week later when her mother travelled from the US to Ireland.

Despite extensive searches at the time and in the years since, no trace of Ms McCarrick has been uncovered.

Gardaí say the decision to upgrade the inquiry was made "based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station".

The upgrading of the investigation coincides with the 30th anniversary of her disappearance.

